Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -130 at ARIZONA +110
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Miami +112
N.Y. Mets -152 at PITTSBURGH +120
San Diego -125 at WASHINGTON +105
Milwaukee -110 at CINCINNATI +100
at ST. LOUIS -115 San Francisco -105
L.A. Dodgers -280 at COLORADO +225
American League
at DETROIT (gm 1) OFF Minnesota OFF
Minnesota (gm 2) -172 at DETROIT +130
at TORONTO -275 Texas +220
at KANSAS CITY -143 Baltimore +134
at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Boston OFF
at OAKLAND -190 Cleveland +160
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -115 Houston -105
Seattle -110 at L.A. ANGELS -110
Interleague
Tampa Bay -110 at ATLANTA -110
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 4 (218) Milwaukee

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Federal banking oversight agency wants banks to help the un-banked

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up