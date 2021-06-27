CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Life & Style » With virtual and in-person…

With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s annual LGBTQ Pride parade is virtual again this year, but demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt in the city on Sunday.

The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, is once again being presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

But people will be able to gather in person on Sunday afternoon for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment in Manhattan. A dance party was planned for Herald Square and fireworks, music and food were prepared for Pier 45 in Hudson River Park.

For people looking to march for LGBTQ rights, the Reclaim Pride Coalition is holding its third Queer Liberation March from Bryant Park to the Stonewall National Monument and into Washington Square Park.

The liberation march event does not allow police or corporate participation.

New York City’s gay pride parades began in 1970 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.

The Stonewall Inn is still there, now under different owners.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | National News

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up