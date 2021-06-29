Coronavirus News: WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | Japan declares COVID emergency ahead of Olympics | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -185 Arizona +161
at ST. MILWAUKEE -244 Chicago Cubs +180
at COLORADO -153 Pittsburgh +136
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Miami +155
San Diego -153 at CINCINNATI +135
at ATLANTA -148 N.Y. Mets +132
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -126 L.A. Angels +111
at TORONTO -191 Seattle +165
at CLEVELAND -178 Detroit +156
at BOSTON -162 Kansas City +145
at HOUSTON -313 Baltimore +253
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -135 Minnesota +120
at OAKLAND -206 Texas +173
Interleague
Tampa Bay -121 at WASHINGTON +108
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix -1 (215) at L.A. Clippers
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -215 Montreal +178

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DHS sees more employee engagement successes, even in a pandemic year

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up