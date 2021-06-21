CORONAVIRUS: Latest vaccination numbers | DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations
The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -116 Washington -105
Atlanta -108 at N.Y. METS -108
Milwaukee -150 at ARIZONA +130
L.A Dodgers -135 at SAN DIEGO +110
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -265 Kansas City +225
Houston -183 at BALTIMORE +158
Boston -110 at TAMPA BAY -107
Oakland -140 at TEXAS +130
Interleague
Cincinnati -111 at MINNESOTA +101
Chicago White Sox -165 at PITTSBURGH +150
St. Louis -123 at DETROIT +108
Toronto -113 at MIAMI -102
at CHICAGO CUBS -189 Cleveland +162
at L.A. ANGELS -118 San Francisco +102
at SEATTLE -142 Colorado +127
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 6 (224) LA Clippers
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -240 Montreal +199

