|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|-198
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+172
|L.A. Dodgers
|-161
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+144
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-123
|Atlanta
|+108
|at MIAMI
|-120
|Colorado
|+100
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+100
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-123
|Seattle
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-127
|Houston
|+112
|N.Y. Yankees
|-176
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-142
|Toronto
|+127
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-127
|Kansas
|City
|+112
|Interleague
|at TEXAS
|-113
|San
|Francisco
|-102
|at OAKLAND
|-175
|Arizona
|+135
|N.Y. Mets
|-147
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+133
|at TAMPA BAY
|-147
|Washington
|+133
|at ST. LOUIS
|-123
|Cleveland
|+108
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(222)
|Denver
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-132
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+111
