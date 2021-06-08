CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -198 Chicago Cubs +172
L.A. Dodgers -161 at PITTSBURGH +144
at PHILADELPHIA -123 Atlanta +108
at MIAMI -120 Colorado +100
Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI +100
American League
at DETROIT -123 Seattle +108
at BOSTON -127 Houston +112
N.Y. Yankees -176 at MINNESOTA +154
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Toronto +127
at L.A. ANGELS -127 Kansas City +112
Interleague
at TEXAS -113 San Francisco -102
at OAKLAND -175 Arizona +135
N.Y. Mets -147 at BALTIMORE +133
at TAMPA BAY -147 Washington +133
at ST. LOUIS -123 Cleveland +108
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 6 (222) Denver
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -132 at NY ISLANDERS +111

