|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-196
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+170
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-152
|Atlanta
|+133
|at CINCINNATI
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+112
|at MIAMI
|-158
|Colorado
|+144
|at SAN DIEGO
|-160
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+150
|American League
|Seattle
|-110
|at
|DETROIT
|-107
|Houston
|-114
|at
|BOSTON
|-103
|N.Y. Yankees
|-110
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-105
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-140
|Toronto
|+125
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-135
|Kansas
|City
|+125
|Interleague
|N.Y. Mets
|-127
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-193
|Washington
|+171
|San Francisco
|-142
|at
|TEXAS
|+127
|Cleveland
|-179
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+161
|at OAKLAND
|-202
|Arizona
|+176
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|(223)
|Atlanta
|at UTAH
|3½
|(220½)
|LA
|Clippers
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at
|CAROLINA
|+101
|at COLORADO
|-147
|Vegas
|+124
