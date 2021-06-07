CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers -196 at PITTSBURGH +170
at PHILADELPHIA -152 Atlanta +133
at CINCINNATI -130 Milwaukee +112
at MIAMI -158 Colorado +144
at SAN DIEGO -160 Chicago Cubs +150
American League
Seattle -110 at DETROIT -107
Houston -114 at BOSTON -103
N.Y. Yankees -110 at MINNESOTA -105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Toronto +125
at L.A. ANGELS -135 Kansas City +125
Interleague
N.Y. Mets -127 at BALTIMORE +112
at TAMPA BAY -193 Washington +171
San Francisco -142 at TEXAS +127
Cleveland -179 at ST. LOUIS +161
at OAKLAND -202 Arizona +176
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (223) Atlanta
at UTAH (220½) LA Clippers
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -122 at CAROLINA +101
at COLORADO -147 Vegas +124

