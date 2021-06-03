|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-117
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+100
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-111
|Washington
|-106
|L.A. Dodgers
|-126
|at
|ATLANTA
|+109
|at ST. LOUIS
|-127
|Cincinnati
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-185
|Arizona
|+145
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-152
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|N.Y
|Mets
|+155
|American League
|Cleveland
|-121
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+104
|Boston
|-132
|at
|N.Y
|YANKEES
|+105
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at
|TEXAS
|+105
|at TORONTO
|-129
|Houston
|+110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-165
|Detroit
|+148
|at KANSAS CITY
|-116
|Minnesota
|+105
|at LA ANGELS
|-175
|Seattle
|+135
|Interleague
|Oakland
|-132
|at
|COLORADO
|+115
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Clippers
|3
|(216)
|at
|DALLAS
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-116
|Montreal
|-104
|Colorado
|-115
|at
|VEGAS
|-104
