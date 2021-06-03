MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -117 at PITTSBURGH +100 at PHILADELPHIA -111 Washington -106 L.A. Dodgers…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -117 at PITTSBURGH +100 at PHILADELPHIA -111 Washington -106 L.A. Dodgers -126 at ATLANTA +109 at ST. LOUIS -127 Cincinnati +112 at MILWAUKEE -185 Arizona +145 at SAN FRANCISCO -152 Chicago Cubs +120 at SAN DIEGO -200 N.Y Mets +155 American League Cleveland -121 at BALTIMORE +104 Boston -132 at N.Y YANKEES +105 Tampa Bay -132 at TEXAS +105 at TORONTO -129 Houston +110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 Detroit +148 at KANSAS CITY -116 Minnesota +105 at LA ANGELS -175 Seattle +135 Interleague Oakland -132 at COLORADO +115 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 3 (216) at DALLAS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -116 Montreal -104 Colorado -115 at VEGAS -104

