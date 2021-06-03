CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 5:39 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -117 at PITTSBURGH +100
at PHILADELPHIA -111 Washington -106
L.A. Dodgers -126 at ATLANTA +109
at ST. LOUIS -127 Cincinnati +112
at MILWAUKEE -185 Arizona +145
at SAN FRANCISCO -152 Chicago Cubs +120
at SAN DIEGO -200 N.Y Mets +155
American League
Cleveland -121 at BALTIMORE +104
Boston -132 at N.Y YANKEES +105
Tampa Bay -132 at TEXAS +105
at TORONTO -129 Houston +110
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 Detroit +148
at KANSAS CITY -116 Minnesota +105
at LA ANGELS -175 Seattle +135
Interleague
Oakland -132 at COLORADO +115
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Clippers 3 (216) at DALLAS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -116 Montreal -104
Colorado -115 at VEGAS -104

