Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 6:34 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -150 Washington +140
at PITTSBURGH -116 Miami -105
at MILWAUKEE -175 Arizona +135
at ST. LOUIS -199 Cincinnati +170
at SAN FRANCISCO -118 Chicago Cubs +100
at SAN DIEGO -175 N.Y. Mets +152
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -200 Tampa Bay +155
at HOUSTON -140 Boston +122
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -199 Detroit +170
at KANSAS CITY -111 Minnesota -111
at L.A. ANGELS -154 Seattle +133
Interleague
at COLORADO -116 Texas +105
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PORTLAND 5 (227½) Denver
at LA LAKERS 2 (207½) Phoenix
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -136 at NY ISLANDERS +115
at TAMPA BAY -157 Carolina +133

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

