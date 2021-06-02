MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -150 Washington +140 at PITTSBURGH -116 Miami -105 at MILWAUKEE…

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -150 Washington +140 at PITTSBURGH -116 Miami -105 at MILWAUKEE -175 Arizona +135 at ST. LOUIS -199 Cincinnati +170 at SAN FRANCISCO -118 Chicago Cubs +100 at SAN DIEGO -175 N.Y. Mets +152 American League at N.Y YANKEES -200 Tampa Bay +155 at HOUSTON -140 Boston +122 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -199 Detroit +170 at KANSAS CITY -111 Minnesota -111 at L.A. ANGELS -154 Seattle +133 Interleague at COLORADO -116 Texas +105 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PORTLAND 5 (227½) Denver at LA LAKERS 2 (207½) Phoenix NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -136 at NY ISLANDERS +115 at TAMPA BAY -157 Carolina +133

