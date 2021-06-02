|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|Washington
|+140
|at PITTSBURGH
|-116
|Miami
|-105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-175
|Arizona
|+135
|at ST. LOUIS
|-199
|Cincinnati
|+170
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-118
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-175
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+152
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-200
|Tampa
|Bay
|+155
|at HOUSTON
|-140
|Boston
|+122
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-199
|Detroit
|+170
|at KANSAS CITY
|-111
|Minnesota
|-111
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-154
|Seattle
|+133
|Interleague
|at COLORADO
|-116
|Texas
|+105
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PORTLAND
|5
|(227½)
|Denver
|at LA LAKERS
|2
|(207½)
|Phoenix
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-136
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+115
|at TAMPA BAY
|-157
|Carolina
|+133
