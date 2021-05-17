|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-123
|San
|Francisco
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|Washington
|-109
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+117
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-198
|Colorado
|+171
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-150
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+133
|at TORONTO
|-140
|Boston
|+125
|Chicago White Sox
|-108
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-163
|at
|TEXAS
|+148
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-141
|Cleveland
|+128
|at OAKLAND
|-114
|Houston
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-123
|Detroit
|+108
|Interleague
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|3
|(228)
|Charlotte
|at BOSTON
|2
|(232½)
|Washington
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-133
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+111
|at PITTSBURGH
|-136
|NY
|Islanders
|+114
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at
|FLORIDA
|+109
|at VEGAS
|-165
|Minnesota
|+141
