CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -123 San Francisco +108
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Washington -109 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
at ST. LOUIS -134 Pittsburgh +117
at LA DODGERS OFF Arizona OFF
at SAN DIEGO -198 Colorado +171
American League
Tampa Bay -150 at BALTIMORE +133
at TORONTO -140 Boston +125
Chicago White Sox -108 at MINNESOTA -105
N.Y. Yankees -163 at TEXAS +148
at L.A. ANGELS -141 Cleveland +128
at OAKLAND -114 Houston -102
at SEATTLE -123 Detroit +108
Interleague
at KANSAS CITY OFF Milwaukee OFF
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 3 (228) Charlotte
at BOSTON 2 (232½) Washington
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -133 at VANCOUVER +111
at PITTSBURGH -136 NY Islanders +114
Tampa Bay -130 at FLORIDA +109
at VEGAS -165 Minnesota +141

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Next EEOC conference tackles the latest developments in unlawful discrimination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up