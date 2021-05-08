MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -150 Milwaukee +131 at N.Y. METS OFF Arizona OFF at…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -150 Milwaukee +131 at N.Y. METS OFF Arizona OFF at ST. LOUIS -137 Colorado +120 at CHICAGO CUBS -181 Pittsburgh +159 Philadelphia -113 at ATLANTA -102 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF American League Boston -150 at BALTIMORE +132 Minnesota -159 at DETROIT +141 at HOUSTON OFF Toronto OFF Chicago White Sox -156 at KANSAS CITY +139 at TEXAS -127 Seattle +112 at OAKLAND -114 Tampa Bay -103 Interleague at N.Y. YANKEES -150 Washington +131 Cincinnati -137 at CLEVELAND +123 L.A. Dodgers -182 at L.A. ANGELS +160 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami at LA CLIPPERS 7½ (216½) New York at CHARLOTTE 4½ (220½) New Orleans Minnesota 6½ (229) at ORLANDO at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Dallas at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Chicago at SACRAMENTO 10½ (221½) Oklahoma City Phoenix 5½ (214) at LA LAKERS NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -169 at CHICAGO +144 at CALGARY -185 Ottawa +160

