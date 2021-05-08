|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-150
|Milwaukee
|+131
|at N.Y. METS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-137
|Colorado
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-181
|Pittsburgh
|+159
|Philadelphia
|-113
|at
|ATLANTA
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|American League
|Boston
|-150
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+132
|Minnesota
|-159
|at
|DETROIT
|+141
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|-156
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+139
|at TEXAS
|-127
|Seattle
|+112
|at OAKLAND
|-114
|Tampa
|Bay
|-103
|Interleague
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-150
|Washington
|+131
|Cincinnati
|-137
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+123
|L.A. Dodgers
|-182
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+160
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at LA CLIPPERS
|7½
|(216½)
|New
|York
|at CHARLOTTE
|4½
|(220½)
|New
|Orleans
|Minnesota
|6½
|(229)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at SACRAMENTO
|10½
|(221½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Phoenix
|5½
|(214)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-169
|at
|CHICAGO
|+144
|at CALGARY
|-185
|Ottawa
|+160
