The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 6:16 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -150 Milwaukee +131
at N.Y. METS OFF Arizona OFF
at ST. LOUIS -137 Colorado +120
at CHICAGO CUBS -181 Pittsburgh +159
Philadelphia -113 at ATLANTA -102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF
American League
Boston -150 at BALTIMORE +132
Minnesota -159 at DETROIT +141
at HOUSTON OFF Toronto OFF
Chicago White Sox -156 at KANSAS CITY +139
at TEXAS -127 Seattle +112
at OAKLAND -114 Tampa Bay -103
Interleague
at N.Y. YANKEES -150 Washington +131
Cincinnati -137 at CLEVELAND +123
L.A. Dodgers -182 at L.A. ANGELS +160
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami
at LA CLIPPERS (216½) New York
at CHARLOTTE (220½) New Orleans
Minnesota (229) at ORLANDO
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Dallas
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Chicago
at SACRAMENTO 10½ (221½) Oklahoma City
Phoenix (214) at LA LAKERS
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -169 at CHICAGO +144
at CALGARY -185 Ottawa +160

