The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 5:38 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -134 at WASHINGTON +119
at PHILADELPHIA -192 Milwaukee +168
L.A. Dodgers -179 at CHICAGO +163
N.Y. Mets -192 at ST. LOUIS +168
at MIAMI -141 Arizona +110
San Francisco -135 at COLORADO +110
at SAN DIEGO -233 Pittsburgh +175
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -116 Houston +101
at BOSTON -175 Detroit +140
at MINNESOTA -154 Texas +139
at KANSAS CITY -141 Cleveland +128
at L.A. ANGELS -141 Tampa Bay +128
at OAKLAND -118 Toronto +104
at SEATTLE -132 Baltimore +118
Interleague
Chicago White Sox -117 at CINCINNATI +104
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Charlotte (216½) at DETROIT
Phoenix (214½) at CLEVELAND
at MILWAUKEE 2 (241½) Brooklyn
at MIAMI (214½) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS (234½) Golden State
Sacramento (230½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at LA CLIPPERS (221½) Toronto
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -237 Chicago +198
Pittsburgh -162 at PHILADELPHIA+136
Boston -243 at NEW JERSEY +199
NY Islanders -272 at BUFFALO +224
Edmonton -189 at VANCOUVER +160

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

