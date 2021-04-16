|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-113
|at
|CHICAGO
|-105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|St.
|Louis
|+127
|at WASHINGTON
|-197
|Arizona
|+168
|San Francisco
|-133
|at
|MIAMI
|+115
|at MILWAUKEE
|-149
|Pittsburgh
|+131
|N.Y. Mets
|-297
|at
|COLORADO
|+246
|L.A. Dodgers
|-149
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+129
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-156
|Tampa
|Bay
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-116
|Chicago
|+100
|at TEXAS
|-127
|Baltimore
|+109
|Toronto
|-116
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-101
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-135
|Minnesota
|+117
|at OAKLAND
|-192
|Detroit
|+163
|Houston
|-115
|at
|SEATTLE
|-103
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-121
|Cleveland
|+104
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at UTAH
|9½
|(234)
|Indiana
|at DETROIT
|3
|(216½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|New Orleans
|2½
|(240)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3
|(220½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(213½)
|Orlando
|at BROOKLYN
|12½
|(222½)
|Charlotte
|Memphis
|4
|(220½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Miami
|6½
|(221)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Denver
|8½
|(226½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Portland
|2½
|(233)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at DALLAS
|5½
|(210½)
|New
|York
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-136
|Calgary
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-122
|NY
|Islanders
|+102
|at MINNESOTA
|-182
|San
|Jose
|+156
|at COLORADO
|-307
|Los
|Angeles
|+247
|Vegas
|-246
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+204
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.