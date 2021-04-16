CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -113 at CHICAGO -105
at PHILADELPHIA -146 St. Louis +127
at WASHINGTON -197 Arizona +168
San Francisco -133 at MIAMI +115
at MILWAUKEE -149 Pittsburgh +131
N.Y. Mets -297 at COLORADO +246
L.A. Dodgers -149 at SAN DIEGO +129
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -156 Tampa Bay +140
at BOSTON -116 Chicago +100
at TEXAS -127 Baltimore +109
Toronto -116 at KANSAS CITY -101
at L.A. ANGELS -135 Minnesota +117
at OAKLAND -192 Detroit +163
Houston -115 at SEATTLE -103
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -121 Cleveland +104
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at UTAH (234) Indiana
at DETROIT 3 (216½) Oklahoma City
New Orleans (240) at WASHINGTON
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (220½) LA Clippers
at TORONTO (213½) Orlando
at BROOKLYN 12½ (222½) Charlotte
Memphis 4 (220½) at CHICAGO
Miami (221) at MINNESOTA
Denver (226½) at HOUSTON
Portland (233) at SAN ANTONIO
at DALLAS (210½) New York
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -136 Calgary +115
at BOSTON -122 NY Islanders +102
at MINNESOTA -182 San Jose +156
at COLORADO -307 Los Angeles +247
Vegas -246 at ANAHEIM +204

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up