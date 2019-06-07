202
7 summer energy-saving strategies

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews June 25, 2019 8:00 am 06/25/2019 08:00am
Everyone wants to cool down during the hot, 90-degree days of summer, but air conditioning can be costly and consume a lot of energy.

Fortunately, there are many ways to get around the high expense of keeping your air conditioning running all summer long.

If you start prepping now, you can shave hundreds of dollars off your bill and help protect the environment by lowering your energy usage.

With that in mind, here are seven energy-saving strategies. Learn more about how to put these seven tips into practice to keep your air conditioning usage and cooling costs low.

These simple strategies can help you cut down your summer cooling costs and reduce your energy consumption without cramping your style.

To recap:

— Turn off the air and open the windows.

— Keep the shades drawn.

— Spend more time on the lowest floor of your house.

— Grill outside.

— Set your ceiling fan blades to run in a counterclockwise direction.

— Take cold baths and showers.

— Go somewhere else during the hottest part of the day.

