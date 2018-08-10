10 tips to control expenses in retirement

Balancing a retirement budget can be challenging - here's advice on how to bring your expenses into line with a more modest retirement income.

Some people spend years preparing for retirement, while others have retirement thrust upon them sooner than expected. Either way, balancing a retirement budget can be a challenge, as prices rise faster than income, and many retirees face extra housing or medical expenses. Here are some suggestions to bring your expenses into line with a more modest retirement income.

1. Cut where it doesn’t hurt. The point is not to economize, but prioritize your costs. Spend money only on things that are important to you. Make sure you’re not paying for things your kids wanted, but you no longer use, such as a family membership to a sports club or an expensive cellphone service. And maybe you no longer need to shop at a big box store. You don’t need a four gallon pack of orange juice, no matter how great a “bargain” it may seem.

Tom Sightings is the author of “You Only Retire Once” and blogs at Sightings at 60.