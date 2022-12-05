Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Latin America News » MLBPA opens first international…

MLBPA opens first international office in Dominican Republic

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has opened its first international office in the Dominican Republic.

It is located in the Torre Sarasota Center in Santo Domingo.

The MLBPA said Monday in a news release that the goal is “increasing the level of support provided throughout players’ playing and post-playing careers.”

“Our game is better because of the diversity of our player fraternity,” union leader Tony Clark said in the release. “The office demonstrates our strong commitment to continue advancing and protecting the rights of all international players.”

The announcement comes after the sport’s minor league players elected to join the MLBPA in September, increasing the current membership to more than 5,000 players.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | MLB News | Sports | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up