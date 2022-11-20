HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » Latin America News » Valencia scores 1st World…

Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday.

The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.

But following a two-minute video review, it was ruled out for offside.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up