Sports on TV for Monday, November 21

|Monday, November 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: N. Iowa vs. San Francisco, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Louisville vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: UAB vs. South Florida, Beach Bracket Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Georgia Tech vs. Utah, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Mercer at Florida St.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. Richmond, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|8 p.m.
BTN — Omaha at Iowa
|8:30 p.m.
ACCN — Bellarmine at Duke
CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: Georgia vs. Saint Joseph’s, Beach Bracket Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Ohio St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii
|9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Empire Classic: St. John’s vs. Temple, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas St. at California
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota, Surf Division Semifinal, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii
|1 a.m.
CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: S. Illinois vs. UNLV, Surf Division Semifinal, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at New Orleans
|10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
|11 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands, Group A, Doha, Qatar
|2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
|5 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Lusail, Qatar —
