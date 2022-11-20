Sports on TV for Monday, November 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12:30 p.m. CBSSN — Hall…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: N. Iowa vs. San Francisco, Semifinal, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Louisville vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: UAB vs. South Florida, Beach Bracket Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Georgia Tech vs. Utah, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Mercer at Florida St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. Richmond, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.

BTN — Omaha at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Bellarmine at Duke

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: Georgia vs. Saint Joseph’s, Beach Bracket Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Ohio St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Empire Classic: St. John’s vs. Temple, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas St. at California

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota, Surf Division Semifinal, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

1 a.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: S. Illinois vs. UNLV, Surf Division Semifinal, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands, Group A, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Lusail, Qatar —

