Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Costa Rica 0 0 — 0 Spain 3 4 — 7

First Half_1, Spain, Olmo, 11th minute; 2, Spain, Asensio, (Alba), 21st; 3, Spain, Torres, (penalty kick), 31st.

Second Half_4, Spain, Torres, 54th; 5, Spain, Gavi, (Morata), 74th; 6, Spain, Soler, 90th; 7, Spain, Morata, (Olmo), 90th+2.

Goalies_Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Calvo, Costa Rica, 68th; Campbell, Costa Rica, 90th+7.

Referee_Mohammed Abdulla Hassan. Assistant Referees_Mohamed Ahmed Yousef, Hasan Almahri, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Ning Ma.

A_40,013.

