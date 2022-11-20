Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

|Ecuador
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Qatar
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Ecuador, Valencia, (penalty kick), 16th minute; 2, Ecuador, Valencia, (Preciado), 31st.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Ramirez; Qatar, Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Hassan Yousof.
Yellow Cards_Al Sheeb, Qatar, 15th; Almoez, Qatar, 22nd; Caicedo, Ecuador, 29th; Boudiaf, Qatar, 36th; Mendez, Ecuador, 56th; Afif, Qatar, 78th.
Referee_Daniele Orsato. Assistant Referees_Ciro Carbone, Alesandro Giallatini, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.
