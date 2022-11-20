HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » Latin America News » Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 1:06 PM

Ecuador 2 0 2
Qatar 0 0 0

First Half_1, Ecuador, Valencia, (penalty kick), 16th minute; 2, Ecuador, Valencia, (Preciado), 31st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Ramirez; Qatar, Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Hassan Yousof.

Yellow Cards_Al Sheeb, Qatar, 15th; Almoez, Qatar, 22nd; Caicedo, Ecuador, 29th; Boudiaf, Qatar, 36th; Mendez, Ecuador, 56th; Afif, Qatar, 78th.

Referee_Daniele Orsato. Assistant Referees_Ciro Carbone, Alesandro Giallatini, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

___

