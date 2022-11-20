Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 2 0 — 2 Qatar 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Ecuador, Valencia, (penalty kick), 16th minute; 2, Ecuador,…

Ecuador 2 0 — 2 Qatar 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Ecuador, Valencia, (penalty kick), 16th minute; 2, Ecuador, Valencia, (Preciado), 31st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Ramirez; Qatar, Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Hassan Yousof.

Yellow Cards_Al Sheeb, Qatar, 15th; Almoez, Qatar, 22nd; Caicedo, Ecuador, 29th; Boudiaf, Qatar, 36th; Mendez, Ecuador, 56th; Afif, Qatar, 78th.

Referee_Daniele Orsato. Assistant Referees_Ciro Carbone, Alesandro Giallatini, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

___

