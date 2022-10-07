RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Latin America News » St. Lucia charges president…

St. Lucia charges president of island’s Senate

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia announced Friday that the president of its Senate faces criminal charges.

Officials did not specify the charges, but instead referred to a legal code that relates to the perversion of justice. No further details were immediately available.

St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre said in a statement that he was revoking the appointment of Stanley Felix and relieving him of all senatorial duties.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Felix has an attorney.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Survey: Return to the office part 2

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up