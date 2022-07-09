RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Ex-president of Mexico Luis Echeverria dies at 100

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 10:56 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican president Luis Echeverria has died at the age of 100.

Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday. In his Twitter account, López Obrador sent condolences to Echeverria’s family and friends. López Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976.

In 2005, a judge exonerated Echeverria on genocide charges stemming from a 1971 student massacre depicted in the Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”

The judge ruled that Echeverria may have been responsible for homicide, but could not be tried because the statute of limitations for that crime expired in 1985.

