RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Latin America News » Thieves make off with…

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.

José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.

“There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is happening in the country and it requieres that authorities take action,” Medina Mora said.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

According to local press reports, about 10 armed thieves forced their way into a private freight dispatch yard near the port, subdued employees and then took several hours to search for the shipping containers they wanted.

The thieves then apparently hooked up the containers to trucks and drove way with them. No sign of the containers, or their contents, has been seen since.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killing of local people. Two police officers have also been shot to death so far this month in the state, which has been dominated by the Jalisco drug cartel.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New VA portals provide simplicity, transparency to vendor interactions

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up