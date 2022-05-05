RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Latin America News » 5 shot to death…

5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in the community of Caimito in San Juan, capital of the U.S. territory. He said the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex.

Valencia said that police had not yet identified the victims and that it wasn’t immediately clear why they were targeted.

No one had been arrested.

Last month, police reported that two men were found fatally shot inside an overturned car at the same public housing complex.

At least 235 people have been reported killed in the island of 3.2 million so far this year, compared with 234 during the same period of last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up