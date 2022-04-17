RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » Latin America News » Mexico's Congress to vote…

Mexico’s Congress to vote on energy constitutional reform

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress debated on Sunday ahead of a vote on a constitutional reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that would undo much of the market opening in electrical power carried out by his predecessor in 2013.

The reform seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants, and guarantee at least 54% of electricity would be bought from government-owned generating plants, which are dirtier.

The debate began with nearly all 500 deputies present. The ruling party and its allies need a two-thirds majority in order to pass the constitutional reform.

Some pro-government legislators chanted ‘’Traitors” at the opposition, which objects to the reform. Opposition lawmakers shouted: ‘’It won’t happen.”

Critics say the reform will hurt investors and their confidence in Mexico. The companies are likely to file for court injunctions, and the U.S. government may file a complaint under a free trade agreement that could result in compensatory tariffs on Mexican products.

Pro-government legislators have already passed a law giving the state utility more discretion in deciding whose electricity to buy, but it remains stalled by court challenges.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up