RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Latin America News » Peru judge bars Fujimori…

Peru judge bars Fujimori from leaving country once released

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday banned former President Alberto Fujimori from leaving the country for 18 months as soon as he leaves a prison where he has been serving a 25-year sentence for murder.

Fujimori is expected to be released soon under a Constitutional Court order that last week revived a humanitarian pardon granted in 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Judge Miluska Cano of the Fourth Criminal Chamber ordered that Fujimori may not leave Peru “for 18 months.”

Once released, the former president must face a new trial on charges of being the intellectual author of the murder of six peasants during his 1990-2000 administration.

Fujimori had been serving a 25-year prison sentence since 2007 for the murder of 25 Peruvians executed during his government by a clandestine military squad that killed with impunity while fighting the Shining Path terrorist group.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered Fujimori released after a controversial decision whose arguments have not yet been published. The release shortens the sentence of Fujimori by a decade, since he was to be released from prison in February 2032.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Latin America News | World News

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up