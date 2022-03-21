RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » Latin America News » Five die in landslide…

Five die in landslide in Rio area, one month after disaster

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A little over a month after landslides and flooding killed more than 200 people in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, heavy rains have again fallen in the area, killing at least five people.

Four others are missing after the Sunday rains in Petropolis, according to the state fire department.

Residents had been mourning family members, neighbors and friends who died in the Feb. 15 landslide. On Monday, sirens blared to warn of the risk of new landslides in Petropolis. Many people left their homes to seek safety, while some preferred to stay behind despite the risk.

Since the February disaster, 13 locations around Rio, including schools, churches and gymnasiums, have been sheltering about 650 people who were left homeless. and lost their belongings in the mud.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Ukraine has sped up how Congress is thinking about China

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up