CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Latin America News » Pictures of Week in…

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAN. 6 – 13, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up