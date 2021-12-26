CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil

The Associated Press

December 26, 2021, 3:00 PM

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.

The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.

“A dam with a high volume of water has broken and a strong flash flood is expected to affect the municipality of Itambe in a few moments. All residents should evacuate from the banks of the river Verruga urgently,” said the city message posted on Instagram.

The Bahia state government’s press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected 72 cities since early November, forcing more than 4,000 from their homes and complicating access to some communities.

“At this first moment we’re acting to save people, to get people off the top of their houses, out of isolation, with boats, Bahia Gov. Rui Costa said during a visit to an affected area Sunday. He said officials were trying to distribute food, mattresses and warm clothing.

