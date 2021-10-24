Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latin America News » Hurricane Rick heads toward…

Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 8:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick headed for Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Sunday and is forecast to reach land by Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 85 miles per hour ( 140 kph) and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and the resort of Zihuatanejo by Monday.

The hurricane was located about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo. Rick was moving north at 3 mph (6 kph).

Some strengthening was expected and Rick could develop winds as high as 100 miles per hour (160 kph).

The center warned Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides. The coast has mountainous terrain that in the past has been very vulnerable to flash flooding and mudslides.

A hurricane warning was in effect for points west of Acapulco all along the coast to Punta San Telmo.

“During its passage over land, it will cause intense to torrential rains and possible mudslides and flooding, as well as rising levels in streams and rivers, in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco,” Mexico’s National Water Commission said in a statement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up