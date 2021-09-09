9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Hurricane could hit Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 8:37 AM

Tropical Storm Olaf was building toward hurricane force Thursday while on a track toward the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S, National Hurricane Center said the storm was likely to bring hurricane conditions to the area overnight.

It was centered about 185 miles (300 kilometers) southeast of Cabo San Lucas Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

The Hurricane Center said tropical storm force winds were expected to start hitting the tip of the peninsula by the afternoon or evening, making preparations difficult.

It was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

