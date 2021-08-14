PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey reports 7.0 magnitude quake off coast of Haiti.

Listen now to WTOP News

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey reports 7.0 magnitude quake off coast of Haiti.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.