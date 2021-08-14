CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
U.S. Geological Survey reports 7.0 magnitude quake off coast of Haiti

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 9:08 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey reports 7.0 magnitude quake off coast of Haiti.

