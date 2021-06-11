CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 12:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

June 4 – 10, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Military families should expect moving delays this summer as companies recover from COVID

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

Military families should expect moving delays this summer as companies recover from COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up