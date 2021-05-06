CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latin America News » 6.0 magnitude quake recorded…

6.0 magnitude quake recorded off south coast of Panama

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 6:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PANAMA CITY (AP) — An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Thursday in waters off the south coast of Panama, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded around 9:42 GMT Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) under the northern Pacific Ocean, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Punta de Burica, Panama.

The USGS said little or no population was exposed to the quake. No tsunami warning has been issued.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up