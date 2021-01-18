CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Latin America News » Remittances to El Salvador…

Remittances to El Salvador rebound after early pandemic drop

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The money sent home to El Salvador by migrants plunged 40% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but then recovered to end 2020 at a record high of $5.92 billion, authorities said Monday.

The country’s central bank said the figure was 4.8% higher than in 2019, or almost $270 million more.

Remittances account for 23% percent of El Salvador’s gross domestic product and benefit about 360,000 households.

The lowest point was in April, when remittances were down 40% as compared to the same month of 2019, but by June they started recovering.

The vast majority of Salvadoran migrants, almost 2 million, work in the United States, where the economic effects of the pandemic resulted in lost income.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up