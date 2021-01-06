CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Latin America News » Mexico's top diplomat discusses…

Mexico’s top diplomat discusses migration with US official

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat said Wednesday he discussed immigration policy with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the two spoke via internet.

Ebrard’s office said that the talk focused on “a shared vision on the issue of migration” and that the two discussed ways to make migration “safe, orderly and regular.”

“Attending to the structural causes of migration is a priority shared” by the two administrations, Ebrard said.

He said he and Sullivan agreed to work on “a regional answer centered on economic development” in areas that migrants come from.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

New normal, or 'same old bureaucracy?' Feds offer mixed views on telework prospects beyond pandemic

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up