CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Latin America News » Doctors Without Borders ambulance…

Doctors Without Borders ambulance waylaid in El Salvador

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Doctors Without Borders suspended its work in El Salvador on Sunday after one of its ambulances was waylaid on the outskirts of San Salvador.

Armed men forced the crew of the ambulance to stop and get out of the vehicle in a gang-dominated neighborhood in the township of Ilopango, the humanitarian group said.

It said the crew members were interrogated and roughed up, and threatened with guns, before they managed to leave the area. A doctor and a nurse suffered light injuries.

The group said it would not continue to take emergency calls unless the safety of its personnel was guaranteed. The group, also known as Medicos Sin Fronteras, said the incident was the first such attack since it started working in El Salvador in 2018.

Street gangs in El Salvador commonly have lookouts posted in neighborhoods they control, where they stop and question anyone entering. But ambulances had usually escaped such treatment.

The gangs control drugs sales and extortion rackets in the neighborhoods.

Médicos Sin Fronteras presta atención humanitaria a sectores vulnerable se la población, en especial aquellos que viven en las zonas de pandillas donde los servicios de salud público no llegan.

El servicio de ambulancias de MSF atiende emergencias médicas las 24 horas de los siete días de la semana en los populosos municipios de Soyapango, Ilopango y algunas zonas de San Martín, Tocanatepeque y Ciudad Delgado que son estigmatizados debido a la violencia de las pandillas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up