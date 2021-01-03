CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
3 police officers killed in Puerto Rico during traffic stop

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 5:22 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three police officers were killed Monday in Puerto Rico’s capital during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

Two of the officers were shot and the third was run over, Agent José Catalano told The Associated Press.

The incident occurred n the popular tourist district of Isla Verde on one of the U.S. territory’s busiest highways near the island’s main international airport, causing a severe traffic jam.

It was the first time in recent history that so many Puerto Rico police officers were slain in one incident.

The man allegedly responsible for the deaths was still at large, although authorities seized his car, Catalano said. He said he did not immediately have further details.

The officers’ names were not released. Two were municipal officers and the third was a state officer, Catalano said.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told AP that the agency was collaborating with local police but had no plans at present to take jurisdiction of the case.

