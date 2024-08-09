Microsoft exposes Iran’s efforts to influence US elections

In a new assessment, Microsoft revealed that Iran’s attempt to influence the 2024 U.S. presidential election “started off slowly but has steadily picked up pace over the last six months."

The report from the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) said, “we have seen the emergence of significant influence activity by Iranian actors.”

That activity, according to Microsoft, includes “impersonating social and political activist groups in a target audience to stoke chaos, undermine trust in authorities, and sow doubt about election integrity.”

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green spoke with Clint Watts, general manager of MTAC, about what they found and what it means.

WTOP's JJ Green speaks with MTAC general manager Clint Watts about what Microsoft found in terms of Iranian collusion and what it means for the upcoming election

