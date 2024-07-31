Live Radio
The Hunt: Israeli government blamed for death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

July 31, 2024, 7:37 PM

Palestinian militant group Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for the shock assassination.

Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, talks about what happened.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green discusses the airstrike that killed Ismael Haniyeh with Hans-Jakob Schindler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

