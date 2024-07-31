The Hunt: Israeli government blamed for death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for the assassination.

Palestinian militant group Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for the shock assassination.

Iran’s supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, talks about what happened.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green discusses the airstrike that killed Ismael Haniyeh with Hans-Jakob Schindler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

