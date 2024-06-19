The Hunt: German officials concerned about terror attack during Euro 2024 football tournament

There are reports of elevated terrorist activity as the Union of European Football Associations Euro 2024 football tournament ramps up in Germany.

In this week’s episode of The Hunt, WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green talks with WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis about why officials are so worried and how terror groups are changing their tactics.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green talks with WTOP's Dimitri Sotis about the possibility of a terror attack during the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament.

