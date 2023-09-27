The Hunt: DHS encourages people to take the pledge to report suspicious activity

This week, the Department of Homeland Security celebrated #SEESAYDAY by encouraging people to take a pledge to report suspicious activity.

Thirteen years ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security created a campaign designed to persuade people to report suspicious activity. It’s called “If You See Something, Say Something®.”

On Monday, DHS celebrated #SeeSayDay by encouraging people to take a pledge to do just that.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” executive director of Social Impacts and Campaigns at DHS Karinda Washington discussed the significance of the program.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

DHS encourages people to report suspicious activity on #SEESAYDAY

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.