GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | McCarthy back to square one as Senate pushes ahead
Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: DHS encourages…

The Hunt: DHS encourages people to take the pledge to report suspicious activity

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 27, 2023, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thirteen years ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security created a campaign designed to persuade people to report suspicious activity. It’s called “If You See Something, Say Something®.”

On Monday, DHS celebrated #SeeSayDay by encouraging people to take a pledge to do just that.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” executive director of Social Impacts and Campaigns at DHS Karinda Washington discussed the significance of the program.

download audio
DHS encourages people to report suspicious activity on #SEESAYDAY

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up