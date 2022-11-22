The Hunt: al-Qaida issues a warning about World Cup J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green”, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project says the warning issued by al-Qaida is unusual.

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says the warning issued by al-Qaida is unusual.

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

