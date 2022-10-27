The Hunt: 10 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso during al-Qaida linked violence

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project suggests the U.S. should be concerned.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, suggests the U.S. should be concerned after 10 soldiers are killed in Burkina Faso.

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

