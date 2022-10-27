RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence was strategic
The Hunt: 10 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso during al-Qaida linked violence

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 27, 2022, 8:39 AM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, suggests the U.S. should be concerned after 10 soldiers are killed in Burkina Faso.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

