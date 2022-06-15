RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
The Hunt: Russian extremists targeted by the US government

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 15, 2022, 7:49 PM

The Treasury Department has hit the leaders of a Russian terrorist group with sanctions.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt With WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,”  Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director for the Counter Extremism Project, breaks down what this group is.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

J.J. Green

