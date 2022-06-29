The Hunt: Explaining a US terror strike in Syria

A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed a senior member of an al-Qaida-linked group. His name was Abu Hamza al-Yemeni. Here's more on this week's "The Hunt with National Security Correspondent J.J. Green."

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains who he was.

Who was Abu Hamza al-Yemeni?

