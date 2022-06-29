FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
The Hunt: Explaining a US terror strike in Syria

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 8:23 PM

A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed a senior member of an al-Qaida-linked group. His name was Abu Hamza al-Yemeni.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains who he was.

Who was Abu Hamza al-Yemeni?

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

