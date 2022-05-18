RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
The Hunt: Connection between Buffalo shooting and Christchurch, New Zealand, terror attack

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 7:50 PM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the link between the Buffalo, New York, shooting and the Christchurch, New Zealand, terror attack.

This is a 100% copycat event

