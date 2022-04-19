RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » J.J. Green » This is why Russia…

This is why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Damaged and burned vehicles are seen at a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, as smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal during heavy fighting, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s latest invasion is the stuff of legend.

From the beginning of the war, the Kremlin’s brutal attempt to force Ukrainians to submit to its control has run head-on into one steely barrier after another.

The latest is literally made of steel.

It’s the Azovstal Steel and Iron Works warehouse in Mariupol. That’s where the Azov Battalion and 36th Marine Brigade have been hiding out and battling Russian forces, tooth and nail, for more than two weeks.

But this is no ordinary warehouse. It’s a miles-long series of buildings that contain a deep, vast, network of bunkers connected by an intricate web of tunnels. Built in 1930, under the control of the Soviet Union, the structure is able to withstand a nuclear attack.

The warehouse and the city have become global symbols of strength and resistance.

“Mariupol is the heart of this war. It is the headquarters of European dignity. It is the fortress, which protects the world’s freedom,” said Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

“The brave defenders of Mariupol have been holding the city for 55 days now,” he said. “This is a historic example of courage, love of motherland and self-sacrifice in the name of freedom.”

It’s not clear how many fighters are inside the complex, but there are reports that up to a thousand people — including civilians — have taken refuge there.

The sprawling compound allows the fighters to slip in and out and conduct ambushes, sabotage, guerrilla raids and urban warfare.

While the fighters have brazenly taunted Russia’s forces, they are calling — from deep underground — for help.

“I am commander of Azov regiment,” said Denis Prokopenko in a message on a Telegram channel. “I call to the leaders of the world. Right now, in Mariupol, at ‘Azovstal’ steel factory, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.”

In the video, Prokopenko said the civilians hiding in the compound are people of all ages. They are mostly women, children and family members of those defending Mariupol.

He senses time is running short, and Russian state media suggests he’s right.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, was quoted in Ria Novosti, calling on Ukrainian troops remaining at the Azovstal complex to surrender.

If they don’t, he said, they “will face a sad result.”

According to Mizintsev, they have until “14:00 Moscow time on April 20, 2022 to lay down their weapons.”

Russian military phone calls intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence indicate the facility will soon be blanketed with powerful bombs.

Ukraine’s military flatly refused the ultimatum. They continue to ask Western nations for help and express regret that not all of their weapons requests have been fulfilled so far.

“Had Ukraine received the requested military assistance — heavy long-range artillery, combat aircraft, etc. — the situation in Mariupol would not be so horrific as it is now,” said Sak.

But he added: “There is still time — time for the international partners of Ukraine to act. In the name of freedom and humanity, the world must arm Ukraine now.”

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, cooks lunch for her family and neighbours on a makeshift fire in a public garden near her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 43 days since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, cooks lunch for her family and neighbours on a makeshift fire in a public garden near her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 43 days since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AP/Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers stand at the remains of the Antonov An-225 world's biggest cargo aircraft surrounded by Russian military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces are seen at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers stand at the remains of the Antonov An-225 world’s biggest cargo aircraft surrounded by Russian military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces are seen at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian sapper shows striking elements that filled Russian shells that were found in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian sapper shows striking elements that filled Russian shells that were found in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

AP/Andreea Alexandru
The body of a civilian lies on the ground at a bus stop not far from a destroyed during a heavy fighting part of the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
The body of a civilian lies on the ground at a bus stop not far from a destroyed during a heavy fighting part of the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
An elderly local resident stands behind a destroyed part of the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
An elderly local resident stands behind a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee from Sloviansk city, in Donetsk district, to travel to Rivne , western Ukraine, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee from Sloviansk city, in Donetsk district, to travel to Rivne , western Ukraine, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Performer Ben Dusing, from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, US, wears an Easter rabbit costume as he prepares to embrace Lilia at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Performer Ben Dusing, from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, US, wears an Easter rabbit costume as he prepares to embrace Lilia at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, next to his soon Oleg Trubchaninov, 46, attends the funeral of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by a Russian Army gunshot last March 30, during his funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AP/Emilio Morenatti
Galyna Bondar, mourns next to the grave of her son Oleksandr, 32, after burying him at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Oleksandr, who joined the territorial Ukrainian defence as a co-ordinator was killed by a gunshot by the Russian Army. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AP/Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian servicemen walk among debris of damaged buildings after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
Injured civilians sit in an ambulance before being taken to a hospital after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
Relatives light candles while attending the funeral of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, and Oleksandr Mozheiko, 31, both territorial defense soldiers who were killed by Russian, in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Relatives light candles while attending the funeral of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, and Oleksandr Mozheiko, 31, both territorial defense soldiers who were killed by Russian, in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A woman injured in a Russian attack is treated by emergency workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A woman injured in a Russian attack is treated by emergency workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
People attend a pro-Ukrainian protest under the slogan "March for true Peace in Ukraine", in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hannibal Hanschke)
People attend a pro-Ukrainian protest under the slogan “March for true Peace in Ukraine”, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hannibal Hanschke)

AP/Hannibal Hanschke
An armed serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia patrols a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
An armed serviceman of Donetsk People’s Republic militia patrols a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
People look at a crater of an explosion in a village of Horodnya, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)
People look at a crater of an explosion in a village of Horodnya, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

AP/George Ivanchenko
A cemetery worker takes a break from working in the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday , April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A cemetery worker takes a break from working in the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday , April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
FILE - An armed serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia walks past a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)
FILE – An armed serviceman of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walks past a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
A school director Iryna Homenko walks in the hall of a school damaged by an airstrike from Russian forces in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
The father and a friend of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to evacuate from Irpin, mourns his death while waiting outside the morgue in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The father and a friend of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to evacuate from Irpin, mourns his death while waiting outside the morgue in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dozens of bodies of civilians executed by the Russian troops have been exhumed already from the mass grave. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dozens of bodies of civilians executed by the Russian troops have been exhumed already from the mass grave. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Natalya Verbova, 49, and her son Roman Verbovyi, 23, attend the funeral of her husband Andriy Verbovyi, 55, who was killed by Russian soldiers while serving in Bucha territorial defense, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Natalya Verbova, 49, and her son Roman Verbovyi, 23, attend the funeral of her husband Andriy Verbovyi, 55, who was killed by Russian soldiers while serving in Bucha territorial defense, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Residents carry belongings from their apartment, heavily damaged after a Russian attack destroyed a building across the street, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
A bedroom is seen damaged after a Russian attack destroyed a building across the street, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a Culinary School in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
Firefighters are seen through the destroyed window of an apartment as they work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, to board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Maria left the village of Dovhenke, about 25 km south of Izyum, Kharkiv region. She told her village was completely destroyed during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces, only few houses are intact there. Maria came to Kramatorsk to get chance for evacuation and asked volunteers to move her to Ukrainian city of Dnipro. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
Raisa, 82, reacts as she waits for a transport to get back to her home in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Raisa came to Kramatorsk for evacuation, but changed her mind and is going to return to her hometown of Kostyantynivka.(AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
Ukrainian tanks move down a street in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Road workers load a destroyed Russian tank onto a platform in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. Andriyivka was occupied by the Russian troops at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war and freed recently by the Ukrainian army. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Road workers load a destroyed Russian tank onto a platform in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. Andriyivka was occupied by the Russian troops at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war and freed recently by the Ukrainian army. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
Forensic scientists and police inspect dead bodies of local residents after removing them from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Forensic scientists and police inspect dead bodies of local residents after removing them from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
A boy walks by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 11, 2022. Andriyivka was occupied by the Russian troops at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war and freed recently by the Ukrainian army. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A family mourns a relative killed during the war with Russia, as dozens of black bags containing more bodies of victims are seen strewn across the graveyard in the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A road worker examines a damaged Russian tank on a highway to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Cars drive near a damaged bridge following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

AP/Andrew Marienko
A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

AP/Andrew Marienko
A refugee child waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
A refugee child waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
A volunteer covers a refugee with a blanket as she waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
A volunteer covers a refugee with a blanket as she waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
A woman holds a child on her shoulders as she waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
Vlad, 6, plays cards with a friend inside his house in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Vlad’s mother died during their confinement in a basement for more than a month during the occupation of the Russian army. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Emergency workers remove the body of a resident of a multistory building destroyed in a Russian air raid at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in Borodyanka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A man with a bicycle walks in front of a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
An elderly woman waves from a bus as civillians are evacuated, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
Firefighters work on a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Gregoriev warms himself with a fire in the yard of his house in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022, which was badly damaged in the war caused by Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Firefighters work to secure a residential building previously damaged by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
People walk with bicycles past apartments buildings destroyed by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Firefighters work on a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
A group of women wait to receive free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A group of women wait to receive free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Firefighters work to secure a building previously damaged by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
A boy is searching for his cat as he walks outside a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Neighbors receive free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
A woman holds her child as she speaks to a photographer in the basement of a building damaged during a fighting used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of killed civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

AP/Andrew Marienko
A man walks past an apartments building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Cemetery workers unload bodies of killed civilians from a van in the cemetery in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Henadiy walks with a bicycle to have a look on his apartment building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, center, walks during her visit to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A crater from an explosion is seen next to apartment buildings damaged by shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

AP/Andrew Marienko
A shoe is seen as a body lies covered after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine’s forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
Ukrainian servicemen carry a body after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile with a writing in Russian “For children” , on a grass after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

AP/Andriy Andriyenko
A woman with her child hug their dog in the shelter of a school in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Men stand next to a destroyed tank in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
A man walks past a destroyed tank holding a bicycle in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
(1/77)
Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, cooks lunch for her family and neighbours on a makeshift fire in a public garden near her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 43 days since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukrainian soldiers stand at the remains of the Antonov An-225 world's biggest cargo aircraft surrounded by Russian military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces are seen at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian sapper shows striking elements that filled Russian shells that were found in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
The body of a civilian lies on the ground at a bus stop not far from a destroyed during a heavy fighting part of the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
An elderly local resident stands behind a destroyed part of the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee from Sloviansk city, in Donetsk district, to travel to Rivne , western Ukraine, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Performer Ben Dusing, from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, US, wears an Easter rabbit costume as he prepares to embrace Lilia at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Relatives light candles while attending the funeral of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, and Oleksandr Mozheiko, 31, both territorial defense soldiers who were killed by Russian, in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A woman injured in a Russian attack is treated by emergency workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People attend a pro-Ukrainian protest under the slogan "March for true Peace in Ukraine", in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hannibal Hanschke)
An armed serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia patrols a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
People look at a crater of an explosion in a village of Horodnya, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)
A cemetery worker takes a break from working in the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday , April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
FILE - An armed serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia walks past a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)
The father and a friend of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to evacuate from Irpin, mourns his death while waiting outside the morgue in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dozens of bodies of civilians executed by the Russian troops have been exhumed already from the mass grave. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Natalya Verbova, 49, and her son Roman Verbovyi, 23, attend the funeral of her husband Andriy Verbovyi, 55, who was killed by Russian soldiers while serving in Bucha territorial defense, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Road workers load a destroyed Russian tank onto a platform in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. Andriyivka was occupied by the Russian troops at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war and freed recently by the Ukrainian army. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Forensic scientists and police inspect dead bodies of local residents after removing them from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A refugee child waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
A volunteer covers a refugee with a blanket as she waits in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
A group of women wait to receive free food from a soup kitchen in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up