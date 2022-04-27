On this edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA covert operative Robert Baer says the Wagner Group, a private military contractor, is suspected of terrorist activities.
The Hunt: Russia accused of using terrorism in its war on Ukraine
April 27, 2022, 6:57 PM
