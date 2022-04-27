RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Russia accused…

The Hunt: Russia accused of using terrorism in its war on Ukraine

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 27, 2022, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On this edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA covert operative Robert Baer says the Wagner Group, a private military contractor, is suspected of terrorist activities.

download audio

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Russia/Ukraine War News | World News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up