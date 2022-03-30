The Hunt: Russia reportedly sending mercenaries to Ukraine to engage in urban warfare

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green," Ukraine Ministry of Defense Spokesman Yuriy Sak says they are ready.

Ukrainian soliders, when it comes to urban warfare, are some of the best in the world, says Yuriy Sak, with the Ukraine Ministry of Defense

