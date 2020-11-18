The Hunt: Death of top Al Qaida commander in Tehran was covered up

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains what happened.
Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, the second in command of the terror group Al Qaida, was assassinated recently in Iran.
Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler on the assassination of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah
