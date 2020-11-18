CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
The Hunt: Death of top Al Qaida commander in Tehran was covered up

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

November 18, 2020, 6:26 PM

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, the second in command of the terror group Al Qaida, was assassinated recently in Iran.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains what happened.

download audio
Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler on the assassination of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah

