The Hunt: Death of top Al Qaida commander in Tehran was covered up

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains what happened.

Listen now to WTOP News

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, the second in command of the terror group Al Qaida, was assassinated recently in Iran.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains what happened.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler on the assassination of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.